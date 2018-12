Remembering Former CBS13 And Good Day Anchor Chris BurrousChris Burrous, a former anchor for Good Day Sacramento and the CBS13 morning show, was found dead in Glendale on Thursday. He was 43.

Former CBS13 And Good Day Anchor Chris Burrous Dies At Age 43Chris Burrous, former anchor for Good Day Sacramento and the CBS13 morning show, has died. He was 43.

Caught On Camera: Man Stuffs Giant Reptile Cave Into Pants In Pet Store TheftA man walked into a pet store in Marion, Illinois, and was caught on camera stuffing a giant plastic shell down his pants.

Thief Steals Over 2,000 Books And 3,000 DVDs From Fair Oaks LibrarySgt. Shaun Hampton says 2,689 books and 3,846 DVDs were found in 46-year-old Shahin Sadighian’s home.

Man Suspected In Fatal Crash Identified As Ivan Dimov, 41, Of AntelopeAuthorities say a DUI suspect led them on a short chase in Midtown Sacramento early Monday morning before crashing and killing the driver of another vehicle.

All California Cars Must Have License Plates Starting January 1Starting January 1 any car bought or leased and driven off a car dealership lot must have temporary license plates.

A Memorial Fund Has Been Started For Fallen Corporal Ronil SinghThe Stanislaus Sworn Deputies Association (SSDA) established a memorial fund for fallen Newman police officer Ronil Singh, just hours after Singh was killed in the line of duty.

Saturday's Show Info (12/29/18)

FDA Issues Warning About AvocadosThere’s a health alert involving avocados. The Food and Drug Administration is warning people to thoroughly wash the outside skin of every avocado, even though we just eat the inside.

Protesters Suspicious Of UC Berkeley Downing Trees At People’s ParkA showdown was brewing at historic People’s Park, over some trees the University of California was cutting down.