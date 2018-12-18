STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police officers are working to keep children around the community warm this winter with a little help from the Knights of Columbus.

Members of the Knights of Columbus dropped off bags full of jackets to hand out to families in need Tuesday.

This is the second time the Catholic fraternal service organization has teamed up with the police. Cash donations and funds raised through the group’s pancake breakfast events helped to purchase the 191 jackets.

READ: Stockton Sports Teams Helping Shape Downtown Landscape

“The weather here in San Joaquin Valley gets extremely cold. We have a lot of folks in our community that aren’t well clothed so this meaningful just as a Christmas gift but then also practical, for use in their daily lives,” said Trevor Womack with the Stockton Police Department.

Jackets will be handed out around the community on Christmas Day.