SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The holidays are fast approaching but there is still time to get shopping done. Many malls have extended hours up until Christmas and before New Year’s Eve.

All area malls have special hours between now and Christmas Eve, even through New Year’s Day. All malls and outlets are closed on Christmas Day.

Arden Fair Mall (Sacramento)

12/18 9 am – 10 pm

12/19 9 am – 11 pm

12/20 9 am – 11 pm

12/21 9 am – 11 pm

12/22 9 am – 11 pm

12/23 9 am – 11 pm

12/24 9 am- 6 pm

12/25 CLOSED

12/26 8 am -6 pm

12/27 10 am – 9 pm

12/28 10 am – 9 pm

12/29 10 am – 9 pm

12/30 11 am – 7 pm

12/31 11 am – 7 pm

1/01 11 am – 7 pm

Roseville Galleria

12/18 9 am – 11 pm

12/19 9 am – 11 pm

12/20 9 am – 11 pm

12/21 8 am – 11 pm

12/22 8 am – 11 pm

12/23 8 am – 10 pm

12/24 8 am- 6 pm

12/25 CLOSED

12/26 7 am – 10 pm

12/27 10 am – 9 pm

12/28 10 am – 9 pm

12/29 10 am – 9 pm

12/30 11 am – 7 pm

12/31 10 am – 6 pm

1/01 10 am – 7 pm

Weberstown Mall (Stockton)

12/18 9 am – 10 pm

12/19 9 am – 10 pm

12/20 9 am – 10 pm

12/21 9 am – 10 pm

12/22 9 am – 10 pm

12/23 9 am – 10 pm

12/24 8 am- 6 pm

12/25 CLOSED

12/26 9 am – 9 pm

12/27 10 am – 9 pm

12/28 10 am – 9 pm

12/29 10 am – 9 pm

12/30 11 am – 6 pm

12/31 10 am – 6 pm

Sherwood Mall (Stockton)

12/18 9 am – 10 pm

12/19 9 am – 10 pm

12/20 9 am – 10 pm

12/21 9 am – 10 pm

12/22 9 am – 10 pm

12/23 8 am – 10 pm

12/24 9 am- 6 pm

12/25 CLOSED

12/26 9 am – 9 pm

12/27 10 am – 9 pm

12/28 10 am – 9 pm

12/29 10 am – 9 pm

12/30 10 am – 6 pm

12/31 10 am – 6 pm

1/01 10 am – 6 pm

Vintage Faire Mall

12/18 9 am – 10 pm

12/19 9 am – 10 pm

12/20 9 am – 10 pm

12/21 9 am – 10 pm

12/22 8 am – 10 pm

12/23 8 am – 10 pm

12/24 8 am- 6 pm

12/25 CLOSED

12/26 8 am – 9 pm

12/27 10 am – 9 pm

12/28 10 am – 9 pm

12/29 10 am – 9 pm

12/30 11 am – 7 pm

12/31 10 am – 6 pm

1/01 10 am – 6 pm

Vacaville Outlets Hours

12/18 9 am – 9 pm

12/19 9 am – 9 pm

12/20 9 am – 9 pm

12/21 9 am – 9 pm

12/22 9 am – 10 pm

12/23 9 am – 8 pm

12/24 9 am- 6 pm

12/25 CLOSED

12/26 9 am – 9 pm

12/27 10 am – 9 pm

12/28 10 am – 9 pm

12/29 10 am – 9 pm

12/30 10 am – 7 pm

12/31 9 am – 6 pm

1/01 10 am – 9 pm

Folsom Premium Outlets

12/18 9 am – 9 pm

12/19 9 am – 9 pm

12/20 9 am – 9 pm

12/21 9 am – 9 pm

12/22 9 am – 10 pm

12/23 9 am – 8 pm

12/24 9 am- 6 pm

12/25 CLOSED

12/26 9 am – 9 pm

12/27 10 am – 9 pm

12/28 10 am – 9 pm

12/29 10 am – 9 pm

12/30 10 am – 7 pm

12/31 10 am – 9 pm

1/01 10 am – 9 pm

Yuba Sutter Mall

12/18 10 am – 9 pm

12/19 10 am – 9 pm

12/20 10 am – 9 pm

12/21 10 am – 9 pm

12/22 10 am – 10 pm

12/23 11 am – 6 pm

12/24 9 am- 6 pm

12/25 CLOSED

12/26 10 am – 9 pm

12/27 10 am – 9 pm

12/28 10 am – 9 pm

12/29 10 am – 9 pm

12/30 11 am – 6 pm

12/31 10 am – 6 pm

1/01 10 am – 9 pm

Shopping hours are subject to change. Check out the mall’s websites for up-to-date hours.

