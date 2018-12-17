TURLOCK (CBS13) – Grief counselors will be at Dutcher Middle School in Turlock on Monday after the death of an eighth grader in a crash.

Turlock police say officers responded to the 100 block of E. Monte Vista Avenue around 7 p.m. on Friday to investigate a crash. Officers found that a sedan had been hit by a pickup truck.

Three people, two girls and a woman, were riding in the sedan. One of the girls, 14-year-old Freida Pineda, had been ejected from the car in the crash.

Pineda pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Officers found the truck that hit the sedan a little down the road, where it had crashed into a carport. The driver, 21-year-old Kevin Solis Hernandez, was arrested.

Investigators say Hernandez was driving under the influence. He was booked at Stanislaus County Jail and is now facing charges of vehicular manslaughter and DUI causing death or serious injury.

The woman who was in the car was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other girl’s injuries are said to be serious, but not life-threatening.