California May Start Taxing Text MessagesThe state may start to tax your text messages and use the money to pay for programs for phone service for low-income residents.

PG&E Equipment With Bullet Holes Found Near Where Camp Fire Is Believed To Have StartedPG&E says it found damaged power lines and other equipment with bullet holes at two sites near where the Camp Fire is believed to have started.

Sacramento City Teachers Association Proposes Fixes To Keep District From Going BankruptThe Sacramento City Unified School District discussed a budget plan Thursday as leaders acknowledged the district could go bankrupt by next November.

Police Pursuit In North Sacramento Ends With Suspect CrashingA chase in North Sacramento ended in a crash Thursday morning.

North Natomas Library Reopens Following Library Supervisor's DeathThe Sacramento Public Library - North Natomas library is back open today after one of their supervisors was shot and killed in the parking lot Tuesday night.

Tainted Romaine Lettuce Traced To At Least 1 California FarmU.S. health officials have traced a food poisoning outbreak from romaine lettuce to at least one farm in central California.

Woman Who Tried To Kill Herself By Driving Wrong Way On Freeway Sentenced To Life In PrisonA Northern California woman who killed a man after she drove head-on into freeway traffic in an apparent suicide attempt has been sentenced to 18 years to life in prison.

Will Typing Your PIN Number Backward Into An ATM Alert Police?Do ATMs have the ability to alert police if you're being robbed just by typing in your PIN number backward?

An Extra $500 A Month? 100 Residents To Be Selected For Basic Income Pilot ProgramThe letter 1,200 people will be receiving over the next few days does not mean people will automatically receive money but it brings them closer to potentially being selected.

Investigation Into Modesto Shootings Leads To Arrest In Case, Arrests In 2 Other CasesPolice in Modesto have arrested five people in connection with three recent shootings that resulted in the deaths of two men. Police say all three cases were connected to gangs and/or drugs.