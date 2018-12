California May Start Taxing Text MessagesThe state may start to tax your text messages and use the money to pay for programs for phone service for low-income residents.

Sacramento City Teachers Association Proposes Fixes To Keep District From Going BankruptThe Sacramento City Unified School District discussed a budget plan Thursday as leaders acknowledged the district could go bankrupt by next November.

Beware: The Grinch Is Trying To Wreck Christmas By Stealing Lawn DecorationsInvestigators say several reports of decorations stolen have been made across the region.

PG&E Equipment With Bullet Holes Found Near Where Camp Fire Is Believed To Have StartedPG&E says it found damaged power lines and other equipment with bullet holes at two sites near where the Camp Fire is believed to have started.

North Natomas Library Reopens Following Library Supervisor's DeathThe Sacramento Public Library - North Natomas library is back open today after one of their supervisors was shot and killed in the parking lot Tuesday night.

An Extra $500 A Month? 100 Residents To Be Selected For Basic Income Pilot ProgramThe letter 1,200 people will be receiving over the next few days does not mean people will automatically receive money but it brings them closer to potentially being selected.

Jose Canseco Makes Pitch To Be President Trump's Chief Of StaffThe former baseball player tweeted a the President Wednesday night hoping to be considered for the chief of staff position.

Woman Who Tried To Kill Herself By Driving Wrong Way On Freeway Sentenced To Life In PrisonA Northern California woman who killed a man after she drove head-on into freeway traffic in an apparent suicide attempt has been sentenced to 18 years to life in prison.

8 Best Places To Find Christmas Trees In Sacramento

Porn Star Stormy Daniels Ordered To Pay Pres. Trump's Legal FeesA federal judge has ordered porn star Stormy Daniels to pay Donald Trump nearly $293,000 for his attorneys' fees and another $1,000 in sanctions after her defamation suit against the president was dismissed.