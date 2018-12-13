SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Public Library – North Natomas library is back open today after one of their supervisors was shot and killed in the parking lot Tuesday night.

Clark was shot and killed in the library parking lot Tuesday evening a little after 6 p.m., right after she had gotten off work. Police say she was targeted, but they say they no suspects or a motive.

Authorities are still investigating the murder of 41-year-old Amber Clark after the library was closed yesterday. The library reopened Friday at noon.

Julie Lang stopped by the branch early Thursday morning with flowers in hand. She started a makeshift memorial for amber Clark.

Clark had started as a supervisor at the branch in March after leaving her job as teen services librarian at the North Highlands branch.

Clark had been with the Sacramento library system for three years and was promoted each year she was there. She was a beloved former high school English teacher who was passionate about literacy and serving her community — especially those with special needs.

Lang says she would often see and speak with Clark. She couldn’t imagine who would want to hurt the woman.

“I just couldn’t get over what happened so I wanted to drop off flowers to know I’m sorry,” said Lang.

Anyone with information relating to Clark’s shooting is asked to call the Sacramento Police Department.