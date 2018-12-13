SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Why settle for a Yule Log when you can burn a KFC 11 Herbs and Spices Firelog this Christmas? And yes, it does smell like fried chicken.

The Firelog is now for sale on KFC’s website. It’s described as being: “Imbued with the unmistakable, mouth-watering aroma of Colonel Sanders’ secret recipe.” The Firelog is manufactured by Enviro-Log and made of 100% recycled materials.

Introducing the 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog from Enviro-Log®, the best way to make a fire smell less like fire and more like fried chicken. Get yours today at https://t.co/u2baCmHQYF. pic.twitter.com/y4TRf4cqQs — KFC (@kfc) December 13, 2018

Customers can buy the Firelog online, but are limited to one 5 pound Fried Chicken-scented log. The Firelog will burn for approximately 2.5-3 hours and can be stored since there isn’t a shelf life.

The Firelog does come with a few tongue-in-cheek warnings, including:

Store in a safe, dry area away from pets.

May result in a craving for fried chicken. We know the fire log smells great, but please do not attempt to eat it.

May attract bears or neighbors who are hungry.

Please don’t put face directly into fire in attempt to smell fried chicken.

The KFC 11 Herbs and Spices Firelog costs $18.99 and that includes tax, shipping & handling.