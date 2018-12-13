RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Thieves used a truck to smash through the front of Rancho Cordova convenience store and steal the ATM inside.

Around 4 a.m. Thursday, thieves drove their pickup truck to the Chevron gas station on Folsom Boulevard, near Routier Road, according to a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department statement.

Surveillance video shows the thieves backing their truck through the glass windows of the storefront before putting a strap around the ATM and dragging it away.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.