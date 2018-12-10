SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Skip Hop is recalling thousands of convertible high chairs that could cause injuries to children.

The company issued the recall for the TUO Convertible High Chair, saying it “could pose a potential fall risk if the leg or legs become detached from the seat.”

The chairs were for sale from December 2016 and September 2018 in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Mexico.

Parents can check if the chair they own is involved in the recall by checking the code located on the back of the chair, above the WARNING section.

The following date codes are under recall:

HH102016

HH11/2016

HH3/2017

HH4/2017

HH5/2017

HH6/2017

HH7/2017

HH8/2017

HH9/2017

HH092917

HH010518

HH030518

HH05182018

HH092717

HH05312018

If the TUO Convertible High Chair you own is under recall you must do several things, including ensuring the chair can no longer be used, donated, or sold.

Fill out a form

Upload a photo of the date code

Cut the crotch strap

Puncture the seat cover at seam and begin cutting

Cut around crotch strap

Remove fabric and write name/date on seat

Upload a picture of your name and date written on the chair

Once you upload your photos and fill out a form you should get an email confirmation within 5-7 business days.

Those owning recalled chairs will get an e-gift card or a refund.