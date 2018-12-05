‘Tis the season! It’s the time of year when the Elf on the Shelf and the Mensch on the Bench are out! So we want to see them. Share pictures at goodday@kmaxtv.com
Daily List: Meeting the Parents? 3 Things Not to Do, To Make A Good First Impression
https://www.vogue.com/article/meet-the-parents-ways-to-avoid-awkward-situations-tips
Nutcracker Recital
Saturday, Dec. 8
Two Shows: 1pm & 6pm
Cosumnes Oaks Performing Arts Theater
8350 Lotz Parkway, Elk Grove
Tickets Online or (916) 203-8866
Tickets: http://www.elitestudioofdance.biz/html/nutcracker.htm
http://www.elitestudioofdance.biz/
https://www.facebook.com/elitestudioofdance/
Punch Bowl Social
Vintage Christmas Bar
https://www.punchbowlsocial.com/location/sacramento
Give A Tree
https://www.californiabackyard.com/
Crocker Art Museum Store
Open Tuesday-Sunday (Thursdays 10am – 9pm)
10am-5pm
216 O Street, Sacramento
crockerart.org/shop
crockerart.org/shop
Mongo Chair For Vets
Symmetry: https://www.symmetryalignsmart.com
Mongo Chairs for Paralyzed Veterans: https://www.mongochair.com
Falafel & Shawarma Planet
4220 Florin Road
Sacramento
916.272.2939
12 Days of Midtown – The Waterboy
http://www.exploremidtown.org/12-days-of-midtown
Facebook http://www.facebook.com/exploremidtown/
@ExploreMidtown on Instagram and Twitter
Mendocino Farms Sacramento
Opens Tomorrow Dec. 6
11am-9pm
1610 R Street, Suite 125 in The Ice Blocks
Sacramento
https://www.mendocinofarms.com/sacramento-midtown/