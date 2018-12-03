It’s the first day back at school for kids in Paradise, so we want to see your school pictures! Email pictures to GoodDay@KMAXtv.com

Daily List: 3 Holiday Foods That Are Better For You Than You Think

https://www.consumerreports.org/nutrition-healthy-eating/holiday-foods-that-are-healthier-than-you-think/

Make-Ahead Food For Holidays

http://www.idofood.com/

TRUE – Totally Recycled Urban Exchange

http://www.exploremidtown.org/12-days-of-midtown

Facebook http://www.facebook.com/exploremidtown/

@ExploreMidtown on Instagram and Twitter

Exotic Plants Sacramento

1833A Howe Avenue

916-922-4769

http://www.exoticplantsltd.com

Borderlands Bakery

Watch Borderlands Bakery compete on Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge Season 2 Episode 3, which airs Monday Dec. 3 at 10PM on Food Network.

2 Pop Up Shops at other local Sacramento businesses:

– Saturday Dec.15, 2018 at The Kitchen Table // 1462 33rd St, Sacramento, CA 95816 1PM-4PM

– Saturday Dec. 22, 2018 at Camellia Coffee Roasters // 1101 R St. Ste 150 Sacramento, CA 95811 9AM-1PM

Best way to stay up to date on Borderlands Bakery is to follow me on Instagram: @borderlandsbakery