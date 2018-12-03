ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Calling all breastfeeding mothers: Kaiser Permanente Roseville Medical Center and the and San Jose Mothers’ Milk Bank (MMB SJ) are holding a joint mother’s Milk Drive to benefit infants in need of human milk.

Mothers can donate extra containers of frozen milk from the past six months to the milk banks.

One mother donated today at the event in Roseville. She said it was a small gesture that can make a big difference for infants in the NICU.

“When they told me it was over 800 meals, that was enough. You can always make more… some moms can’t make any at all,” said Kaylee Reid.

Kaiser Roseville hosted their drop-off event Monday. The milk collected will be pasteurized by non-profit milk banks and supplied to California hospitals’ NICUs.

The drives will be held in Sacramento, Folsom, and Davis throughout the week. All events are from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

DEC. 4 — SACRAMENTO at Sutter Medical Center, 1625 Stockton Blvd, Classrooms 1-3, Sacramento.

DEC. 5 — FOLSOM at Mercy Outpatient Lactation Clinic, 1600 Creekside Drive: Suite 1500, Folsom.

DEC. 6 — DAVIS at UC Davis Medical Group, 2660 W. Covell Blvd., 2nd Floor, Room #2005, Davis.