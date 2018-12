California Moves To Take Over Insurer Bankrupted By Camp FireCalifornia regulators moved Friday to take over an insurance company that can't pay out all claims following a massive wildfire that destroyed more than 13,000 homes.

3 Dead, 8 Injured In Immigrant Smuggling Attempt At BorderAn attempt to smuggle immigrants into the country illegally ended with three people dead and eight seriously injured in a crash in a remote, rugged area of California near the Mexico border, authorities said.

Saturday's Show Info (12/01/18)

Orangevale Streets Littered With Nails, Causing Flat TiresSome drivers in Orangevale are treading lightly after finding small nails scattered across their neighborhood.

Man Accused Of Killing Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy Appears In CourtThe man accused of killing Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy Mark Stasyuk appeared in court Friday afternoon.

Modesto Glass Company Looking To Hire Camp Fire SurvivorsDon's Mobile Glass is looking for new hires and they're giving priority to Camp Fire survivors.

Hospital In Paradise Plans To ReopenA spokeswoman for the hospital that was damaged in the deadly wildfire in Northern California says the facility will reopen.

US Judge Won't Immediately Allow Pres. Trump To Immediately Enforce Asylum BanA U.S. judge on Friday refused to immediately allow the Trump administration to enforce a ban on asylum for any immigrants who illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border.

Oregon collie saved by sharp-eyed vet internA paralyzed collie just moments from being euthanized and his Oregon owners have more days to share thanks to a sharp-eyed vet intern who spotted the culprit - a tick.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Prowler Caught Canvassing Elk Grove NeighborhoodThanks to cameras around one neighborhood, police say they were able to catch an alleged criminal from trying to break into homes.