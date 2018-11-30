PARADISE (AP) — Officials in Paradise are imposing nightly curfews to restrict access to public areas left standing after a catastrophic wildfire destroyed most of the town earlier this month.

The Northern California town’s director of emergency services cited public safety in declaring the curfew that begins Thursday and will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.

ALSO READ: Modesto Glass Company Looking To Hire Camp Fire Survivors

Those caught disobeying may get arrested. The curfew does not apply to law enforcement officers, emergency personnel or news reporters.

While residents have not been allowed back into Paradise, evacuees in surrounding communities have been going back with police escorts.

The nation’s deadliest wildfire in a century began on Nov. 8 and destroyed most of Paradise in a day. The death toll stands at 88 and thousands of buildings are gone.