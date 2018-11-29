A pregnant woman, who made a desperate plea for a bone marrow donor, has finally found her perfect match just days after her story went viral.

Susie Rabaca, 36, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of acute myeloid leukemia in September. The woman from Los Angeles — who is set to give birth to twins on Dec. 6 — did everything within her power to find a person who could save her life.

On Thanksgiving Day, KABC shared the mom’s story, which gained national attention. Within days, more than 40,000 people joined the registry at BeTheMatch.org.

Her story even reached Carrie Underwood, who shared it with her followers on Twitter.

The good news came Wednesday when Rabaca revealed that the perfect person with the right genetic makeup was found.

“Whoever you are out there – thank you so much. You’re saving my life. You’re an angel, and I hope one day to meet you,” she told the station.

Her plight to find the perfect match has been every bit of challenging. Rabaca needed a 100 percent match due to the severity of her cancer, and none of her family members fit the bill.

What made the search even more difficult for the mother of three was her mixed ethnicity — Rabaca is Latino and Caucasian.

“Only 3 percent of our registry is mixed ethnicity and so it can be really difficult to find a matching donor. The fact that we have identified a potential match for her is really exciting,” said Be The Match spokesperson Julie Kornike.

Rabaca plans to have the bone marrow transplant after delivering her twins, according to KABC.

