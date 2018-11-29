YOSEMITE (CBS13) — State Route 140 was closed down Thursday after a heavy storm caused mudslides in the burn scar left from the Ferguson Fire.

The road was shut down from Midpines to areas near Yosemite National Park. Caltrans District 10 said the shutdown was preemptive after three to four mudslides overnight into Thursday.

Caltrans said maintenance crews are working to clear and maintain the roads before they reopen.