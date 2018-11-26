FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Police are asking for help to locate a suspected thief who allegedly stole a woman’s car from the parking lot of a Fairfield gym.

The suspect went to the locker room at the gym, broke into the locker, and took a woman’s purse. She then found the woman’s car in the parking lot and drove off in it, police say. She then used credit cards in the victim’s purse, took the cash and threw away the purse. She drove off in the car, which still has not been found. It’s a 2000 black Honda Accord with license plate number 4LVZ005.

Surveillance footage released by police allegedly shows the suspect at a local store.

Officers urge anyone who sees the suspect or the car to call them. They also urge people not to contact the driver.