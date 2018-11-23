DUQUESNE, Pa (KDKA) – A woman followed her GPS which took her onto railroad tracks instead of a road.

Police in the City of Duquesne were dispatched to Grant Avenue and State Route 837 at approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday night for a vehicle suck on the railroad tracks.

Officers found a woman driving a white car who said she was just following her GPS.

The female from Sewickley told police that her GPS advised her to take the tracks instead of the road.

According to authorities, the woman “was 100% sober and had no medical conditions affecting her decision making.”

The car was towed from the scene and the driver was cited for careless driving.