Rain Helps Firefighters Gain 90% Containment Of Camp FireFire officials say rain is helping the fight against the deadliest blaze in California in the past century.

Air Quality In Sacramento Returns To Good For NowSacramento's Air Quality is considered "Good" for the first time since the Camp Fire began two weeks ago; however, Sacramento Region Spare the Air warns that the extended AQI (Air Quality Index) could return to "Moderate" again by this weekend.

'Bus Driver From Heaven' Rescued Children From Camp FireKevin McKay drove the school bus along gridlocked, dark roads as pockets of fire burned all around. Nearly two dozen elementary school children were on board with him.

Thanksgiving Travel: Prepare For The Busiest Time Of The YearGetting excited to eat your mother's roast turkey, your uncle's stuffing and your sister's famous green bean casserole? First you have to get there.

Ask Us: Are Any More Bridges Planned For Sacramento?The morning and evening commutes in Sacramento can be a long, frustrating experience for the thousands of drivers who sit stuck in traffic day after day.

Sacramento Sheriff Buys Turkey For Young Family's Thanksgiving DinnerA Sacramento Sheriff's deputy went above and beyond Wednesday to help a family he met while patrolling in Rancho Cordova.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Serves Breakfast To Camp Fire First RespondersArnold Schwarzenegger is lifting the spirits of firefighters and Camp Fire victims.

Rain Causing Issues For Camp Fire Search TeamsRain is hampering teams searching for remains of people in rubble left by the devastating fire that destroyed Paradise.