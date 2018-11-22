CHICO (AP) – Rain is hampering teams searching for remains of people in rubble left by the devastating fire that destroyed Paradise.

Richard Ventura of Orange County’s FEMA Urban Search and Rescue team said Thursday the rainy, windy, cold conditions are making the search process “miserable.”

His team has 27 people involved in the effort.

Ventura says the rain “clumps things together” while making the terrain soggy and harder for workers to see and move.

Ventura says the workers are soaking wet and trying to keep their socks dry to avoid hypothermia.

The Orange County team is one of eight FEMA response teams in California that assists with disaster recovery.