SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento’s Air Quality is considered “Good” for the first time since the Camp Fire began two weeks ago; however, Sacramento Region Spare the Air warns that the extended AQI (Air Quality Index) could return to “Moderate” again by this weekend.

Yesterday’s storm system is credited with improving the air quality in the region. As of noon on Thursday, the AQI was a 28. Yesterday, the AQI in Sacramento hit a 151, which is considered “Unhealthy.” But, the agency warns, it will take a while for the smoke to completely go away, so people are being reminded that if you see or smell smoke it’s best to go inside and close the doors and windows.

Moderate winds on Thanksgiving and Black Friday are bringing clean air into the region; however, the winds will lighten by Saturday and limit the pollutant dispersion.