Trying To Detox From The Smoke? Experts Say Get Out Of Town And Stay HydratedThe best way to detox from this choking smoke? Officials say it's best to get away from the smoke altogether.

'Bus Driver From Heaven' Rescued Children From Camp FireKevin McKay drove the school bus along gridlocked, dark roads as pockets of fire burned all around. Nearly two dozen elementary school children were on board with him.

Judge Bars US From Enforcing Trump Asylum BanA federal judge barred the Trump administration on Monday from refusing asylum to immigrants who cross the southern border illegally.

Women Find Men With Facial Hair More Attractive, Study Finds"No Shave November" may be coming to an end, but a new study argues that facial hair should be a year-round look.

Hoppy Brewing Company's Old Sacramento Location Is Now OpenHoppy's Railyard Kitchen & Hopgarden at the Old Sacramento Waterfront opened Tuesday.

Suspect Caught, No One Hurt After Officer-Involved Shooting In West SacramentoPolice say no one was hurt after an officer-involved shooting in West Sacramento Tuesday morning.

Sacramento Sheriff Investigating Homicide In HoodThe Sacramento Sheriff's Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Monday night near 4th Street and Hood Franklin Road in Hood.

Up-And-Coming Teenage Sacramento Rapper Arrested For Armed RobberyPolice say the teen used a gun to steal three pounds of marijuana after responding to an online pot advertisement.

Sacramento Breweries Create New IPA For Camp Fire Relief FundSurvivors of the Camp Fire are still in need, as many of them have been left with nothing. Now several companies around the country are brewing up a solution: they’ll get to work on a new IPA and give the proceeds to those in need.

'We Are Really Going To Die Now:' Crews Save Mother After C-Section Through InfernoIn a story of survival, emergency crews and medical professionals fought with everything they had to save themselves and their patients.