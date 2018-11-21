NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 24: A woman shops at Walmart near the Green Acres Mall on Black Friday on November 24, 2017 in Valley Stream, NY. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – All area malls have special hours for Black Friday, November 23, and most plan to open Thanksgiving evening in order to satisfy the needs of shoppers looking for a deal.

Open Thanksgiving:

Arden Fair (Sacramento)- 6pm-12am

Roseville Galleria- 6pm-11:59pm

Weberstown (Stockton)- 6pm-1am

Sherwood Mall (Stockton)- 6pm-12am

Vintage Faire (Modesto)- 6pm-12am

Vacaville Outlets- 6pm-Friday 10pm

Folsom Premium Outlets- 6pm-2am

Open Black Friday:

Arden Fair- 6am-10pm

Roseville Galleria- 6am-10pm

Weberstown (Stockton)- 6am-9pm

Sherwood Mall (Stockton)- 8am-9pm

Vintage Faire (Modesto)- 6am-10pm

Yuba Sutter Mall- 9am-9pm

Vacaville Outlets- Thursday 6pm-Friday 10pm

Folsom Premium Outlets- 6am-10pm

As for other stores: