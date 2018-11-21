Filed Under:black friday, Shopping
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 24: A woman shops at Walmart near the Green Acres Mall on Black Friday on November 24, 2017 in Valley Stream, NY. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – All area malls have special hours for Black Friday, November 23, and most plan to open Thanksgiving evening in order to satisfy the needs of shoppers looking for a deal.

Open Thanksgiving:

  • Arden Fair (Sacramento)- 6pm-12am
  • Roseville Galleria- 6pm-11:59pm
  • Weberstown (Stockton)- 6pm-1am
  • Sherwood Mall (Stockton)- 6pm-12am
  • Vintage Faire (Modesto)- 6pm-12am
  • Vacaville Outlets- 6pm-Friday 10pm
  • Folsom Premium Outlets- 6pm-2am

Open Black Friday:

  • Arden Fair- 6am-10pm
  • Roseville Galleria- 6am-10pm
  • Weberstown (Stockton)- 6am-9pm
  • Sherwood Mall (Stockton)- 8am-9pm
  • Vintage Faire (Modesto)- 6am-10pm
  • Yuba Sutter Mall- 9am-9pm
  • Vacaville Outlets- Thursday 6pm-Friday 10pm
  • Folsom Premium Outlets- 6am-10pm

As for other stores:

