SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – All area malls have special hours for Black Friday, November 23, and most plan to open Thanksgiving evening in order to satisfy the needs of shoppers looking for a deal.
Open Thanksgiving:
- Arden Fair (Sacramento)- 6pm-12am
- Roseville Galleria- 6pm-11:59pm
- Weberstown (Stockton)- 6pm-1am
- Sherwood Mall (Stockton)- 6pm-12am
- Vintage Faire (Modesto)- 6pm-12am
- Vacaville Outlets- 6pm-Friday 10pm
- Folsom Premium Outlets- 6pm-2am
Open Black Friday:
- Arden Fair- 6am-10pm
- Roseville Galleria- 6am-10pm
- Weberstown (Stockton)- 6am-9pm
- Sherwood Mall (Stockton)- 8am-9pm
- Vintage Faire (Modesto)- 6am-10pm
- Yuba Sutter Mall- 9am-9pm
- Vacaville Outlets- Thursday 6pm-Friday 10pm
- Folsom Premium Outlets- 6am-10pm
As for other stores: