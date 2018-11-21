SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento Sheriff’s deputy went above and beyond Wednesday to help a family he met while patrolling in Rancho Cordova.

The Sheriff’s Department said deputy Justin Mulherin was patrolling the area of Laurelhurst Drive and Rockingham Drive when he met a young mother and her child.

The mother said she was having a small Thanksgiving dinner with her family, but officers found out they did not have a turkey.

Mulherin, along with the Rancho Cordova Police Department’s Crime Suppression Unit, surprised the young mother and her son with a turkey for their holiday dinner.