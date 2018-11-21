STOCKTON (CBS13) – Arnold Schwarzenegger is lifting the spirits of firefighters and Camp Fire victims.

The former California governor made an unannounced visit to Chico Wednesday morning.

Thanks to Arnold @Schwarzenegger for stopping by to serve breakfast for the firefighters at the #CampFire; and pick up the morale of some exhausted first responders. pic.twitter.com/IVLoScDPS5 — Stockton Fire (@stocktonfire) November 21, 2018

As captured by firefighters with the Stockton Fire Department, Schwarzenegger served breakfast to first responders and took the time to take some photos with the weary crews.

Schwarzenegger is among several prominent public figures to make a visit to Camp Fire relief efforts. Celebrity food TV personality Guy Fieri also served up meals to crews.

As of Wednesday morning, the Camp Fire has burned more than 153,000 acres. The fire is 80 percent contained as rains approach the region.