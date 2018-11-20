ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A Roseville grandma is devastated, saying Verizon erased precious pictures of her family which she stored on the cloud. Heading into the holidays, many trust their pictures will be safe in the cloud, but should you?

Linda Siebert trusted her precious pictures to Verizon’s cloud. The service was free until about a year ago when Verizon started charging $5 a month. She paid it. Later, when she went to pull up the family images, nothing was there.

“I was in shock,” she said. “I was like, ‘No No No’, this can’t be.”

When she called Verizon, she learned two years worth of pictures were gone for good.

“My pictures of my grandchildren; Christmas with my family; things like that. I thought I was safe with Verizon,” Siebert said.

Ryan Eldridge of Nerds on Call says he’d never use a company’s cloud as the only way of saving images or files.

“Always have another device you can back up to, whether it be a computer or hard drive in your control,” he said.

We reached out to Verizon and received this statement:

“We strive to provide the world class experience our customers expect and deserve. In this case, human error prevented us from delivering on that promise. We sincerely apologize to Ms. Seibert for our mistake.”

Siebert says Verizon offered her a free phone and a year of service, but she says that won’t recapture those irreplaceable photos. She’s considering suing for the cost of another trip to Disneyland in order to recapture some memories.

“It wasn’t just a simple mistake. It was neglectful,” she said.