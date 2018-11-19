SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Survivors of the Camp Fire are still in need, as many of them have been left with nothing. Now several companies around the country are brewing up a solution: they’re getting to work on a new IPA and give the proceeds to those in need.

“We’re ready to go,” said Terence Tang, General Manager at Fieldworks Brewing Company. “We really want to help out as quickly and as swiftly as possible for the people up there.”

Sierra Nevada Brewing Company put out the call on Friday asking breweries to help make a special beer called “Resilience Butte County Proud IPA.” Fieldwork Brewing Company is one of a handful of breweries in the Sacramento region that will step up and participate in Tuesday’s Brew Day.

“All of us in some way shape or form know someone that’s been affected by this,” Tang said. “I thought it was the perfect example of what Sierra Nevada is like as a company.”

This is how it works: the hops and malts will be donated from various suppliers, then on Tuesday, Nov. 27, each brewery will get to work making as much beer as they can for the cause. One hundred percent of the sales go straight to the Camp Fire Relief Fund.

Tang says Fieldwork had success last year selling Russian River’s Sonoma Pride beer for charity, making $30,000.

“We’re keeping our fingers crossed that that’s going to be a similar number for most of these breweries,” Tang said.

“It was a no-brainer,” said Daniel Moffatt, Co-owner of Fountainhead Brewing Company. “We were just excited to be able to do something.”

Fountainhead Brewing Company decided Sunday that they are going to take part.

“We can come together as a community and kind of make the best of it and know that what you’re doing is supporting a great cause,” Moffatt said.

Beer drinker Brendan Halle says buying the beer seems like an easier way to donate than visiting GoFundMe pages or sending supplies.

“I think people like microbrews and they like beer and anytime we can do something to help folks out who need it, is probably the right thing to do,” Halle said.

Sierra Nevada says it plans to release more than 2,000 barrels of Resilience IPA.

The beer won’t be available right away though, you’ll have to wait until at least two weeks after it’s brewed, depending on the location.