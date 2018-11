When Will The Air Quality Improve In Sacramento?Thick smoke from the Camp Fire is forcing people, especially the elderly, young, and those with respiratory problems, inside their homes, prompting health warnings and school closures across the Sacramento region.

Woman Behind Dixon, Vallejo Movie Studio Scam Ordered To Pay $3.6 millionA California woman has been ordered to pay more than $3.6 million in restitution after admitting that she scammed investors with claims she had Hollywood backing to build a movie studio complex in Northern California.

Sunday's Show Info (11/18/18)

Air Quality In Sacramento Reaches 'Hazardous' LevelsSmoke from the Camp Fire continues to pose a health threat in the Sacramento area. As of 12 p.m. Friday, the air quality reading, or Air Quality Index (AQI) reading in downtown Sacramento, specifically along T Street, was 337, or "hazardous."

Saturday's Show Info (11/17/18)

'We Are Really Going To Die Now:' Crews Save Mother After C-Section Through InfernoIn a story of survival, emergency crews and medical professionals fought with everything they had to save themselves and their patients.

Officials Warn Generic Masks Can Do More Harm Than Good In Protecting LungsWhile Sacramento Health County officials urge people to stay away from generic masks, If you are near the fire, the mask may be necessary.

PG&E Unlikely To Go Bankrupt Because Of WildfiresShares of California electric company PG&E soared Friday on new hopes that the company won't have to go bankrupt if it is found to be liable for the massive Camp Fire.

Cambi BrownCambi Brown anchors the weekend edition of Good Day Sacramento and reports during the week on Good Day Sacramento and CBS13 News.

Jennie-O Recalling Ground Turkey In Salmonella OutbreakJennie-O Turkey recalled packages of ground turkey in a salmonella outbreak, and regulators say additional products from other companies could be named as their investigation continues.