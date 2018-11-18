Benning Design Construction
Roseville Holiday Outdoor Ice Rink
Skatetown Ice Arena
1009 Orlando Ave, Roseville
Opens Sunday, November 18th at 2pm
Open through January 21st
https://www.skatetown.biz/

Feast of Steel
Sunday, Nov. 18 from 1 to 5 p.m.
In the Barns @the Grounds in Roseville
$10 for adults, $5 for seniors, children, and fire, police and military
https://s3-us-west-1.amazonaws.com/placer-valley/craft/Feast-of-Steel-Armored-Combat-Press-Release.pdf?mtime=20181113105428
https://pacificgrizzlies.com/
https://www.placertourism.com/events/feast-of-steel/

Find a Raley’s Near You
http://www.raleys.com

Marlene the Plant Lady
@marlenetheplantlady
Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady

Allina Jarco
http://www.allinajarco.com

Bed Bath & Beyond
Elk Grove, Roseville, Folsom & Sacramento Locations
bedbathandbeyond.com

Her Story Clothing Co
Instagram: @herstoryclothingco
https://herstoryclothingco.com/

Great Useful Stuff
Rule Number Five
GreatUsefulStuff.com
RuleNumberFive.com

