Woman Behind Dixon, Vallejo Movie Studio Scam Ordered To Pay $3.6 millionA California woman has been ordered to pay more than $3.6 million in restitution after admitting that she scammed investors with claims she had Hollywood backing to build a movie studio complex in Northern California.

When Will The Air Quality Improve In Sacramento?Thick smoke from the Camp Fire is forcing people, especially the elderly, young, and those with respiratory problems, inside their homes, prompting health warnings and school closures across the Sacramento region.

Air Quality In Sacramento Reaches 'Hazardous' LevelsSmoke from the Camp Fire continues to pose a health threat in the Sacramento area. As of 12 p.m. Friday, the air quality reading, or Air Quality Index (AQI) reading in downtown Sacramento, specifically along T Street, was 337, or "hazardous."

PG&E Unlikely To Go Bankrupt Because Of WildfiresShares of California electric company PG&E soared Friday on new hopes that the company won't have to go bankrupt if it is found to be liable for the massive Camp Fire.

Powerball Winner Shares Winning Jackpot With Wounded VeteransA single mom who won $343.9 million in a recent Powerball drawing is donating $500,000 to an organization that supports wounded veterans. And she says that's just the start.

2018 Mandarin Festival Happening Despite Air Quality ConcernsThe Mountain Mandarin Festival will go on, as scheduled, despite Air Quality concerns.

Will Typing Your PIN Number Backward Into An ATM Alert Police?Do ATMs have the ability to alert police if you're being robbed just by typing in your PIN number backward?

Officials Warn Generic Masks Can Do More Harm Than Good In Protecting LungsWhile Sacramento Health County officials urge people to stay away from generic masks, If you are near the fire, the mask may be necessary.

New California Law May Limit How Much Water People Can UseThe new indoor water standard would be 55 gallons of water per person, per day by 2022, and that would fall to 50 gallons by 2030.