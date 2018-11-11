It’s Veterans Day. Send in pictures of the Veterans in your life to goodday@kmaxtv.com

Capitol Garage

1500 K Street

Sacramento

http://capitolgarage.com/

Fire and Rain Gallery

705 Sutter Street

Folsom

916.693.6725

http://www.fireandraingalleries.com/

Ten Ten Room

1010 110th Street

Sacramento

Elk Grove Veterans Parade

Sunday, November 11th

Ceremonies Begin at 10 a.m.

LOCATION: Elk Grove Shopping Center

9360 Elk Grove-Florin Road.

Parade Starts at 11 a.m.,

9408 Elk Grove-Florin Road South to Elk Grove Regional Park

http://www.elkgrovecity.org/city_hall/departments_divisions/public_affairs/news/2018_veterans_day_parade_on_sunday

Sacramento VA Medical Center

10535 Hospital Way, Rancho Cordova

Commemoration Program:

Performances by the Rancho Cordova River City Concert Band

Brick dedication ceremony

Bells of Peace Ringing on 11/11 at 11 AM

Keynote by Col. Robert Martinelli (USAF ret.) and former Base Commander at Mather Air Force Base

42nd International Railfair

Sunday, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

@the Grounds in Roseville

COST By donation – Suggested $10 for adults, Children under 12 are free and parking is $5

http://www.internationalrailfair.com/

https://www.atthegrounds.com/calendar/2018internationalrailfair

Pacific Outreach Health Fair

Vietnamese American Community of Sacramento

6270 Elder Creek Rd, Sacramento, CA 95824

Sunday, November 11th (9am-3pm)

FREE

https://www.sacramento365.com/event/pacific-outreach-health-fair-4/

Veterans Day Parade

Capitol Mall

Resource Fair Starts at 9am

Program Starts at 10am

Parade Starts at 11am

City hosts 8th annual Veterans Day parade with special salute to women in the military

Marlene the Plant Lady

@marlenetheplantlady

Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady

Wienerschnitzel Locations

Chili Cheese Tamales Through End Of Year

Veterans Meal for Active or Reserve Military on Nov. 11th

Unique Gift Ideas

Audio Pet

$29.99

MyAudioPet.com

Golden Girls Hot Sauce

4 pack $32.00

AlwaysFits.com

Spice

$16.51

https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/586310/spice-by-dr-stuart-farrimond/

Two-way radios

$109.99

shop.motorolasolutions.com/T800

Wireless Charging and tech organizer

$50.00

https://www.greatusefulstuff.com/charging-desk-organizer-with-wireless-smart-charging-pad-6-usb-ports.html

Bidet

$49.95

https://superiorbidet.com/

The Rustik Oven

https://therustikoven.com/