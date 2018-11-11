It’s Veterans Day. Send in pictures of the Veterans in your life to goodday@kmaxtv.com
Capitol Garage
1500 K Street
Sacramento
http://capitolgarage.com/
Fire and Rain Gallery
705 Sutter Street
Folsom
916.693.6725
http://www.fireandraingalleries.com/
Ten Ten Room
1010 110th Street
Sacramento
Elk Grove Veterans Parade
Sunday, November 11th
Ceremonies Begin at 10 a.m.
LOCATION: Elk Grove Shopping Center
9360 Elk Grove-Florin Road.
Parade Starts at 11 a.m.,
9408 Elk Grove-Florin Road South to Elk Grove Regional Park
http://www.elkgrovecity.org/city_hall/departments_divisions/public_affairs/news/2018_veterans_day_parade_on_sunday
Sacramento VA Medical Center
10535 Hospital Way, Rancho Cordova
Commemoration Program:
Performances by the Rancho Cordova River City Concert Band
Brick dedication ceremony
Bells of Peace Ringing on 11/11 at 11 AM
Keynote by Col. Robert Martinelli (USAF ret.) and former Base Commander at Mather Air Force Base
42nd International Railfair
Sunday, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
@the Grounds in Roseville
COST By donation – Suggested $10 for adults, Children under 12 are free and parking is $5
http://www.internationalrailfair.com/
https://www.atthegrounds.com/calendar/2018internationalrailfair
Pacific Outreach Health Fair
Vietnamese American Community of Sacramento
6270 Elder Creek Rd, Sacramento, CA 95824
Sunday, November 11th (9am-3pm)
FREE
https://www.sacramento365.com/event/pacific-outreach-health-fair-4/
Veterans Day Parade
Capitol Mall
Resource Fair Starts at 9am
Program Starts at 10am
Parade Starts at 11am
City hosts 8th annual Veterans Day parade with special salute to women in the military
Marlene the Plant Lady
@marlenetheplantlady
Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady
Wienerschnitzel Locations
Chili Cheese Tamales Through End Of Year
Veterans Meal for Active or Reserve Military on Nov. 11th
Unique Gift Ideas
Audio Pet
$29.99
MyAudioPet.com
Golden Girls Hot Sauce
4 pack $32.00
AlwaysFits.com
Spice
$16.51
https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/586310/spice-by-dr-stuart-farrimond/
Two-way radios
$109.99
shop.motorolasolutions.com/T800
Wireless Charging and tech organizer
$50.00
https://www.greatusefulstuff.com/charging-desk-organizer-with-wireless-smart-charging-pad-6-usb-ports.html
Bidet
$49.95
https://superiorbidet.com/
The Rustik Oven
https://therustikoven.com/