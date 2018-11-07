Daily List: 3 Things To Do With Your Kids’ Old Halloween Costumes
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/what-to-do-with-your-kids-old-halloween-costume_n_5bd86a17e4b07427610b8040
Old Sacramento Christmas Tree Lighting
November 21
6pm
K Street (between Front & 2nd Streets)
Old Sacramento
http://www.OldSacramento.com
Sock Drive
Thursday through Saturday
Drop off at 103.5 or select locations
http://www.hot1035.com/event/sugabears-sock-giving-drive-nov-8-10/
Drama in Agriculture
Exhibit on Display Today-Nov. 17
Davis Arts Center
1919 F Street, Davis
530.756.4100
http://www.davewebbcreative.com
http://www.davisartcenter.org/
The Spottery
Pop-Up shop at Broad Room
Nov 10 12-5 pm
Follow on Instagram @thespottery
Broad Room
2311 S ST. #3
https://www.broadroomsac.org/
Sacramento Coffee Beerfest And Competition
sacramentocoffeebeerfest.com
Job Fair with App A Minute
Cowo Campus
1507 21st Street Sacramento, California
Noon-2 pm
Appaminute.co