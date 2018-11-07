Customers Buy Out Doughnut Shop Early Every Day So Owner Can Be With Sick WifeChhan and his wife, Stella, came to Orange County as refugees from Cambodia in 1979. Since then, they’ve worked side by side every morning to serve doughnuts at their Pacific Coast Highway shop – until recently.

'Flushable' Wipes Causing Backups In Sacramento's Sewer SystemThe bathroom hygiene products are marketed as flushable, but wastewater officials say that's misleading, resulting in a big mess for sewer workers.

What Would It Take To Move Sacramento Zoo To Sleep Train Arena Site?The grand plan would bring wildlife to the Sleep Train site in the form of a safari-themed wildlife center.

Gavin Newsom Defeats John Cox To Become California Governor, Cox ConcedesGavin Newsom is California's new Governor. The current Lieutenant Governor beat Republican challenger John Cox on Tuesday.

New California Law May Limit How Much Water People Can UseThe new indoor water standard would be 55 gallons of water per person, per day by 2022, and that would fall to 50 gallons by 2030.

Election Day Deals: Flex Your ‘I Voted’ Sticker For Some FreebiesElection Day is here! Not only does it mean it’s time to flex your rights, it’s also time to take advantage of some special deals for showing off your “I voted” sticker bling.

Thieves Steale Thousands Of Dollars Of Parts From Vehicles At Auburn ToyotaThieves broke into Auburn Toyota overnight Tuesday, and got away with hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of car parts.

Lowe's Is Closing 51 Stores In The US And CanadaIn another sign of the times for retail, Lowe's is closing 51 North American stores.

Ozone Layer Hole Will 'Totally Heal Within 50 Years'The hole in the Earth's ozone layer is expected to fully heal within 50 years, climate change experts predict in a new UN report.

Caught On Camera: Salmon Cross Road In WashingtonMore than a dozen fish were seen trying to cross the street near Washington state's Skokomish River.