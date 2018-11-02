STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Stockton World War II and Korean War veteran is being honored by several people around San Joaquin County for his lifetime of service to our country.

It’s a project showing service men and women that they‘re not alone.

Over the last 65 years, Ted Salisbury has welcomed countless visitors to his east Stockton home, the place he and his wife raised their three children.

“I built this house after I came back from Korea, and it took me a long time, but I did a good job,” Salisbury said.

Now, volunteers with a handful of organizations including the American Legion Post 803 are the latest guests, and they come bearing gifts to show their appreciation for this 95-year-old World War II and Korean War veteran.

READ: Jump Bikes Expand Across Sacramento Region, Offering Bike-Sharing For 46 Sq. Miles

“Now, they are making it look good,” he said.

In the last week, improvements have been made to Salisbury’s home and backyard as part of a $15,000 grant from the Home Depot Foundation.

“It’s a celebration of service and allows us the opportunity to give back to veterans,” said Allan Heinl the Home Depot store manager in Manteca.

Salisbury, who is known to many as “Gunny,” was awarded three purple hearts. He is the sole survivor of his first command, a squad of nine men from World War II, a time he says he will never forget.

ALSO: Rancho Cordova Easing Pathway For New Businesses, Offers Assistance And Loans

“We’re losing our World War II veterans and our Korean War veterans all the time, they are dwindling down and to see what this man went through and his history means a lot,” said Bill Henry, Post 803 Vice Commander.

In addition to a new deck and fence, fellow veterans honored Gunny with a new flag that now fly’s over his home.

“In our local community there are veterans that are struggling every day and sometimes they are not getting the recognition they deserve. It’s amazing for us just to be able to give back,” said Gerardo Zuniga, founder of Tactical Patients.

Friday afternoon volunteers put the finishing touches on some enhancements in the home’s bathroom and kitchen.