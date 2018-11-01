DAVIS (CBS13) — UC Davis is on alert after being advised by the FBI the alleged mail pipe bomber suspect could have been targeting the school.

The suspect who allegedly mailed pipe bombs to politicians also researched the university. Students at the prestigious university were surprised to hear the news.

“That’s nuts, I don’t feel like I’m in danger when I’m on campus. I wouldn’t think that would ever happen here,” said student Kerstin Fontus.

Fortunately, pipe bombs were never mailed to the campus, but FBI officials warned the university was researched by the alleged suspect.

ALSO: ‘Have A 💣 Day’ — Sacramento Gun Store’s Facebook Post Draws Scrutiny Amid Mail Bomb Threats

“I feel like some people are just sick and it’s just crazy to think that they would even do something like that,” said student Caidon Iwuagwu.

The Florida man charged with sending packages with explosive materials to political opponents of President Donald Trump allegedly searched online for the term “UC Davis.”

While there is no reason to believe any explosives were sent to the school, campus security has not only increased staff awareness but say they’re preceding with extra screening.

“The school should definitely take as many precautions as possible,” Fontus said.

Cesar Sayoc was arrested last week after packages were sent around the country addressed to recipients including former President Barack Obama, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and CNN. One was even addressed to U.S. Senator Kamala Harris that was intercepted in Sacramento.

Staff at the Bulk Mail Facility on campus receive quarterly training, and now additional expert training, regarding the handling of suspicious packages, doing everything they can to keep the community safe.

“There’s not much you can do,” said Erica Thomas, UC Davis student. “It’s a public campus. Anybody can come on, so they’re still that uncertainty here.”

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact police on campus security.