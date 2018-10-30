Daily List: 3 Classic Halloween Movies to Watch Instead of Trick or Treating
Tayler’s Sparkle Shop
Instagram @TaylersSparkleShop
taylerssparkleshop@gmail.com
http://www.etsy.com/shop/TaylersSparkleShop
Bertha’s Haunted House
$5 donation
1904 Old Spanish Drive
Stockton
2018 Residential Leaf Season Collection
First Day Out: November 1
Last Day Out: January 27, 2019
Leaf pile pickup occurs approximately every two weeks.
https://www.cityofsacramento.org/Public-Works/RSW/Collection-Services/Yard-Waste/Leaf-Season
Last-Minute Costumes
http://www.99only.com
Luxe for Life Event
Nov 10 6-10 pm
The Center at 2300 Sierra Blvd.
Sacramento
http://pincsacramento.org/
Sac-to-Zero
https://www.electrifyamerica.com/index
Music Education Push
To Learn More http://blackwingfoundation.org/
To Donate https://www.littlekidsrock.org/blackwing/
Follow on FB: @BWFoundationInc
Robocalls on the Rise
Nerds on Call
4315 Marconi Ave.
Sacramento
800-919-NERD
http://www.callnerds.com
Pumpkins and Pints
Tonight (10/30)
6:30pm
Yolo Brewing Company
1520 Terminal St, West Sacramento
http://www.paintnite.com
Pizza Press at DOCO
https://www.thepizzapress.com/
National Candy Corn Day
Learn more