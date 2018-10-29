SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The National Weather Service has issued an elevated fire danger, or red flag warning, due to stronger winds that are expected to arrive over the next couple of days.

Breezy north winds will develop tonight & continue into Wednesday morning. This will bring critical fire weather conditions. Practice wildfire safety! #CAwx #FireWX pic.twitter.com/GyGijZEzui — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 29, 2018

The warning applies to the west side of the Sacramento Valley, beginning Tuesday morning, with winds spreading to the Sierra on Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon. Forecasters say they are confident our area could have stronger winds blowing from the north 15 to 25 mph, with gusts over 35 mph on west side of the valley and exposed ridges.

Elevated winds, which are imminent, could contribute to the rapid spread of fires.

The warning remains in effect until 11 a.m. Wednesday.