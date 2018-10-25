ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Police are asking for help in finding two women suspected in a series of recent wallet thefts in Roseville.

Roseville police say they’ve gotten multiple reports from several businesses in the city about the two women. The women are accused of stealing wallets right out of unsuspecting victims’ purses while shopping at grocery stores.

Police say at least five thefts are being linked to the suspects.

Exactly where the thefts have happened are not being released, but police say they’re seeing an increase at stores near Harding and Douglas boulevards.

Surveillance photos of the two suspects, who are believed to be about 20-30 years old, have been released by police. Investigators say a dark grey Infinity G series with a sunroof and no front license plate is possibly linked to the suspects.

Anyone who recognizes the women or knows where they might be is asked to contact detectives at JAguirre@roseville.ca.us.