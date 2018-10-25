SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A California Highway Patrol officer apparently took his own life while on duty in his patrol car, officials say.

Officer Sean Poore was based out of CHP’s South Sacramento division.

Tuesday night, while on duty, CHP says Poore took his own life. Poore was found in his patrol car with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, CHP says.

“Law enforcement agencies are traumatized with the death of one of their own. The response is even more devastating when that death comes at the officer’s own hand,” said CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley in a statement. “Our hearts and prayers are with the surviving family members, friends, and co-workers.”

The circumstances surrounding Poore’s death are still under investigation, CHP says. No other details, including exactly where Poore was found, have been released.

Poore was 31-years-old and had served with CHP for nine years. Before serving the South Sacramento division, Poore also served in Marin, Academy, Solano and Capitol Protection Section areas.

If you’re having suicidal thoughts, please reach out and contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1 (800) 273-8255.