LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 2: A Los Angeles Police Department officer and her canine leave after making a sweep of the re-opened Terminal 3 a day after a shooting at Los Angeles International Airport November 2, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. The airport is almost back to normal operations a day after a man pulled out an assault rifle and shot his way through security at Terminal 3, killing one Transportation Security Administration worker and wounding several others. Federal officials identified the alleged gunman as Paul Ciancia, 23. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) File photo of LAPD officers searching. (Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland man is blaming his mother after a collapsible rifle was found in his carry-on bag at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

TSA officers stopped the man on Friday after his luggage went through the checkpoint X-ray machine. A .40 caliber rifle was found in his bag, but it wasn’t loaded.

The man said he didn’t know the rifle was in his bag because his mother packed his bag.

Maryland Transportation Authority Police were called to the airport, and seized the gun and arrested the man on weapons charges.

This is the 20th gun found at BWI by TSA officers so far this year.