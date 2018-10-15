SAN ANSELMO, CA - JANUARY 03: Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed on January 3, 2018 in San Anselmo, California. The Powerball jackpot and Mega Millions jackpots are both over $400 million at the same time for the first time. The Mega Millions $418 million jackpot would be the fourth largest and the $460 million Powerball jackpot would be the seventh largest in the game\'s history. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Nearly a billion dollars in jackpot money is up for grabs between the MEGA Millions and POWERBALL lotteries.

The MEGA Millions jackpot is expected to be $654 million Tuesday night– just $2 million shy of the record jackpot won on March 30, 2012. Ticket sales ahead of the drawing could make it a record payout.

The last time anyone matched the 5 white balls and golden MEGA ball was July 24. 11 co-workers from California shared that $543 million jackpot.

If anyone matches all of the winning numbers Tuesday night they have the option to take the lump sum cash option worth $372.6 million.

Here’s what you need to know before the 8 pm (Pacific time) drawing:

Tickets cost $2 per play

Players pick 6 numbers- the first 5 range from 1-70; the MEGA Ball is 1-25

Players can choose their own numbers or select Easy Pick/Quick Pick

Winners can get paid in 2 ways: Annuity (1 immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments), or Cash (one-time, lump-sum payment)

The “draw entry” closes at 7:45 pm (Pacific time)

The numbers are picked at 8 pm (Pacific time)

The overall odds of winning any MEGA Millions prize is about 1 in 24

The overall odds of winning the MEGA Millions jackpot is about 1 in 303 million

The POWERBALL drawing takes place Wednesday and is worth an estimated $345 million, with a cash value of $199 million.

Here’s what you need to know before the 7:59 pm (Pacific time) drawing