SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Firefighters are battling a fire at the Kohl’s store loading dock along Arden Way.

The scene is along the 1800 block of Arden Way.

Structure fire 1800 Block Arden Way. Crews have gotten an initial knock down and the fire has extended into the structure. Interior crews report knock down pic.twitter.com/j70JYpabZo — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) October 15, 2018

Sacramento Fire says two semi-truck trailers are on fire. It’s unclear at this point what caused the fire.

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames quickly before it could spread into the building.

More information to come.