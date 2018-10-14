Soap Box Derby Days
Sutter Street, Folsom
Sunday, October 14th – Starting at 11:30am
Harvest Sale and Peddlers Faire
Antique Trove
236 Harding Blvd, Roseville, California 95678
Sunday, October 14th (8am-6pm)
https://www.facebook.com/events/301832943967149/?event_time_id=301832957300481
Meristem Cafe
9200 Fair Oaks Blvd.
Fair Oaks
916.963.1000
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer
10th Street between L and N St
Sacramento, CA
Registration: 7:00 am
Walk: 8:00 am Rolling Start
http://bit.ly/2CelDaI
Steve Wallen Swim School
10608 Industrial Ave, Suite 150
Roseville, CA 95678
(916) 794-7977
www.wallenswim.com
Grand Opening Celebration
Sunday, October 14th at 1:30-4:30pm
Roberts Ferry Lavender
21166 Yosemite Blvd. – Waterford
Facebook & Instagra, @robertsferrylavender
R.A.M. Farms Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze
716 N. Daubenberger Rd. Turlock, CA.
Open daily until Oct. 31
http://www.ramfarms.com/
Riverbank’s 41st Annual Wine & Cheese Exposition
Sunday: 10am – 7pm
Antigua Events Center
http://www.riverbankcheeseandwine.org
Marlene the Plant Lady
@marlenetheplantlady
Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady
Skin Care Wellness Fair
October 20th 5:30-8: 30 pm
The Sheraton Grand Hotel
www.skincarewellnessweek.com
Rick’s Dessert Diner
2401 J St.
(916) 444-0969
http://ricksdessertdiner.com/
Our Promise
https://www.ourpromiseca.org/
Do Anything Better Workshop
October 28th from 1-3
Asha Yoga in Sacramento
Instagram: @linseylevy
nodpilates.com
Eyeconic
www.eyeconic.com
Hopper
www.hopper.com
Inside the Fillm Maker’s Studio
Bob Hope Theatre, Stockton
6pm Tomorrow night
www.inclusionfilms.com