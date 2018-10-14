Sunday's Show Info (10/14/18)

Deputies Band Together To Finish Fallen Deputy Stasyuk's Dream ProjectsA makeover tribute to the fallen Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy, Mark Stasyuk. The Deputy Sheriff’s Association is teaming up with local contractors to remodel the deputy’s backyard — a project that went unfinished after he was shot and killed almost one month ago.

Ken RudulphKen Rudulph anchors the CBS13 News at 5 am and 6 am, and Good Day Sacramento at 7 am, 8 am, and 9 am.

My Girls

FBI: Hackers Targeting Your Payroll Direct DepositsIf your paycheck hits your bank account through direct deposit, be on the lookout for emails requesting personal information including log-in credentials -- they could be a phishing scam by hackers who want to access your bank account.

‘The 100’ Star Marie Avgeropoulos Arrested On Felony Domestic Violence Charges

Parents Of Elk Grove 2nd Graders Concerned About Lessons Involving Gay RightsParents are getting a sneak peek at new textbooks heading to Elk Grove Unified School District. But some say a lesson on honesty about a San Francisco drag queen caught them off guard.

Heartbroken Family Issues Warning After Dog Dies From Eating Chewing GumA family is warning pet owners about the dangers of the artificial sweetener xylitol after their 3-year-old dog died unexpectedly.

'All I’m Looking For Is A Chance:' 84-Year-Old Looking For Job Says Employers Keep Passing Him UpBenjamin Shipley says he has applied to hundreds of jobs over the last year and half and has gotten zero interviews or callbacks.

1-Day Operation In Michigan Safely Recovers 123 Missing ChildrenA one-day sweep in Wayne County, Michigan, identified and recovered 123 missing children.