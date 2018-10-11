SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) —The Deputy Sheriff’s Association is teaming up with local contractors to remodel fallen Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Stasyuk’s backyard as a tribute to the fallen officer. The project went unfinished after he was shot and killed almost one month ago.

Mark’s wife, Amy Stasyuk, was in good spirits Thursday when she spoke to CBS13. She says she’s amazed at how the community is stepping up to help create the perfect yard she and her late husband have always dreamed of. She wears her badge necklace and husband’s watch every day, as a vivid reminder of the soulmate she lost.

“This is Mark’s watch, it feels good having it on my wrist,” she said. “Every moment is different, there’s days that I can’t get out of bed and there’s days when I can.”

Standing strong, Amy’s courage and resilience is her way of coping.

“Knowing him and what he wanted for me helps me with my day,” she added.

Mark and Amy got married in March. They moved into their new home a month later with big plans of transforming it into everything they’ve always wanted.

Those dreams were shattered last month after Mark was shot and killed.

“Mark one day came up to me and said ‘I’m gonna build you a greenhouse’ ’cause he knew that I liked planting. It was something once the backyard was finished that he wanted me to have, I guess,” said Stasyuk tearfully.

Now, the Sacramento County Deputy Sheriff’s Association is stepping up to bring that dream to life. President of the DSA, Kevin Mickelson, is teaming up with local contractors to help finish the Stasyuk family project.

“We have to support the wives and the families of our fallen officers…it’s that simple,” Mickelson said. “Get the pool done, get the patio in and new fencing, make it an actual place Amy can use with her family.”

Amy hoped she could share these things with Mark. Not they’ll remain a reminder of his commitment to her and their family.

“I want his memory and his honor to continue,” she said.

The renovation should begin sometime next week, according to Mickelson. Work should wrap up by the end of the year.