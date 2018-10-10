Daily List: 3 Foods Never To Eat Raw
https://www.rd.com/health/healthy-eating/foods-never-eat-raw/

Dining Out For Life Sacramento
Thursday, Oct 11
A portion of your check will be donated to Sunburst Projects to help children and families impacted locally by HIV/AIDS.
http://www.diningoutforlife.com/sacramento

Maker’s Place Preschool
http://www.MakersPlaceSac.com

Free Solo
http://www.alexhonnold.com

Artmix | Zombie
Thursday, October 11
6 pm-9:30pm
Crocker Art Museum
216 O Street, Sacramento
Tickets: (916) 808-1182
https://www.crockerart.org/event/1790/2018-10-11

SEAL Team
Tonight at 8 p.m. on CBS13

Rebelle Rally Preview
https://www.rebellerally.com/

Colavita Olive Oil
http://www.colavita.com

Statehouse At The Capitol
1315 10th St.
Sacramento
916.862.3155
http://statehouserestaurant.com/

Manly Minute: How To Dress for a Job in Sales
https://www.artofmanliness.com/articles/how-to-dress-for-sales/

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.