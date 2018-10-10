2 Killed In Crash On Highway 99 Near NicolausTwo people were killed in a crash on Highway 99 in Sutter County Monday morning, authorities said.

1-Day Operation In Michigan Safely Recovers 123 Missing ChildrenA one-day sweep in Wayne County, Michigan, identified and recovered 123 missing children.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Dirt Bike Rider Knocks Man To The Ground On LeveePolice are looking for the rider seen in an intense video circulating on social media showing the biker hitting the gas and gearing up.

Peyton Manning Steals Show After Drew Brees Breaks His Passing Yards RecordNew Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees broke Peyton Manning’s record for most passing yards in NFL history Monday night, but it was Manning who stole the show.

Tina MacuhaTina Macuha anchors Good Day Sacramento on Saturday and Sunday. She rides around in Rover during the week as half of the "Marge and Hal" team. She's one of the original Good Day cast members.

Fiancée Takes Wedding Photos Alone To Honor The Sudden Death Of Her HusbandJessica Padgett and Kendall Murphy chose September 29, 2018 to be their special day. Unfortunately on November 10, 2017, Murphy was killed and Padgetts' best day became her worst nightmare.

New Kids On The Block, Debbie Gibson, Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany Swinging By Golden 1 Center In May 2019Craving a heavy dose of 80s and early 90s pop music nostalgia?

Zombie And Skeleton Flamingos Are The Halloween Decorations You Didn't Know You NeedForget about pumpkins, scarecrows and ghosts for Halloween. You can now decorate your yard with Zombie and Skeleton Flamingos!

Will Typing Your PIN Number Backward Into An ATM Alert Police?Do ATMs have the ability to alert police if you're being robbed just by typing in your PIN number backward?

