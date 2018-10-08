Will Typing Your PIN Number Backward Into An ATM Alert Police?Do ATMs have the ability to alert police if you're being robbed just by typing in your PIN number backward?

Fatal Shooting At Howe Avenue Apartment ComplexThe victim was a 27-year-old male who was pronounced dead at the scene.

New California Law May Limit How Much Water People Can UseThe new indoor water standard would be 55 gallons of water per person, per day by 2022, and that would fall to 50 gallons by 2030.

Police: Missing Sacramento Man, 88, Last Seen in DavisPolice are asking for the public's help to find a missing man from Sacramento.

California Suing Two Toddler Formula-Makers For High Lead LevelsThe California Department of Justice and 10 District Attorneys statewide filed a lawsuit against two toddler formula-makers for high lead levels.

Estranged Spouse Of Golden State Killer Suspect Releases StatementThe estranged spouse of Golden State Killer suspect Joseph DeAngelo released a statement Friday morning on the case.

El Dorado Transit Offering Free Shuttle Around Apple Hill Starting SaturdayFall is here and many families are heading up to Apple Hill to partake in autumnal activities.

Stockton Native, Leader Of Major Missouri Drug Ring, Sentenced To 30 Years In PrisonThe leader of a drug ring that was caught with nearly 200 pounds of mostly pure methamphetamine has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.