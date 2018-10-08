Center for Freedom and Flight at Nut Tree Airport
300 County Airport Rd C4
Vacaville
(707) 449-3402
https://www.visitvacaville.com/directory/american-center-for-aviation-freedom/

DOCO Fun
On the Green
– Wellness
-Silent Disco
-Movies
-Concerts
-Second Saturday
DOCO Plaza Free Outdoor Movie Schedule:
– October 6 – “The Princess Bride”
– October 13 – “Casablanca”
– October 20 – “The Greatest Showman”
– October 28 (Sunday*) – “COCO”
http://www.docosacramento.com.

“How to Eat Fat & Get Thin… #UNdiet for Life!”
Dani Conway
dani@nutritionthenaturalway.com
Mobile: 619-972-8277
http://www.NutritiontheNaturalWay.com

Together Midtown
920 24th St.
Sacramento, California 95816

XIX Hole & Emerald Lakes present Family Fun Night
October 12
5-8 pm

Paws To Party
Friday, October 12 6 pm
California Automobile Museum
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paws-to-party-tickets-48139133444

