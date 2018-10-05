SPARKS, Nev. (CBS13) — A man is under arrested in connection with the October 1 shooting in Stockton that left one person dead and wounded a 5-year-old boy and a second man.

The first shooting happened in the 700 block of Sutter Street. A 19-year-old man was shot and later died from his wounds.

A second shooting involved two more victims, a 28-year-old man and a 5-year-old boy. They were hit in the area of California and Parks streets and were reportedly linked to the suspect in the previous shooting, according to a statement from the Stockton Police Department.

Based on a tip, officers identified the suspect as 27-year-old Anthony Bradley. He was arrested Thursday in Sparks, Nevada on the arrest warrant from Stockton police, and for an unrelated crime.