Daily List: It’s October! 3 Beauty and Fashion Superstitions Not to “Fall” For
https://www.more.com/entertainment/fun/do-you-believe-these-13-fashion-and-beauty-superstitions
Sacramento International Horse Show
Today-Oct 7
Murieta Equestrian Center
https://murietaequestriancenter.com/events/
Beans Beans Beans
5907 Fair Oaks Blvd.
Carmichael
(800) 434-2929
Powerhouse Science Center
3615 Auburn Blvd., Sacramento
https://powerhousesc.org/
Kitchen Witch
http://kitchenwitchgourmet.com/aboutkwg/
Thomas Gabriel Performance
The Piano Store
4881 Granite Drive
Rocklin
Today, Wed., Oct. 3 at 1 p.m.
https://www.thomasgabriel.com/
Criminal Minds
New season premieres tonight at 9 p.m. on CBS13
Wild Poppy Grand Opening
2315 J St.
Sacramento
(916) 500-3079
https://shopwildpoppy.com
Dishin’ With Tina
Real Pie Company
2425 24th Street
Sacramento
916.838.4007
http://www.realpiecompany.com/
Tiffani Thiessen Appearance & Book Signing
Wednesday Oct. 10 at 7PM
Barnes & Noble
280 Palladio Pkwy., Folsom
More Info: (916) 984-4428
https://stores.barnesandnoble.com/event/9780061946470-0
Sac State Hornets vs. Cal Poly
Saturday 10/6 at 6 p.m.
Watch on CW31
http://www.hornetsports.com/sports/fball/index
Manly Minute: 5 Tips for the Birthday Blues
https://www.healthline.com/health/birthday-depression#4