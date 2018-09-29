Dell’Osso Family Farm Opening
Dell’Osso Family Farm
501 S Manthey Rd, Lathrop, CA 95330
OPEN DAILY Sept 29 – Oct 31, 2018 (10am-8pm)
pumpkinmaze.com
2018 Farm-to-Fork Festival
Capitol Mall
Saturday, September 29th (11am-6pm)
Sunday, September 30th (11am-6pm)
Admission is FREE
Food and Drinks for Purchase
https://www.farmtofork.com/events/farmtoforkfestival/
Children’s Shopping Spree
Kohl’s Point West
1896 Arden Way, Sacramento, CA 9581
Active 20-30 Club of Greater Sacramento
@active2030greatersac1032
http://www.sacwomens2030.org
Creative Women Mini-Con 2018
Creative Women Mini-Con 2018
Empire’s Comics Vault
1120 Fulton Ave, Sacramento, California 95825
Saturday, September 29th (11am-5pm)
https://www.facebook.com/events/1968328703237880/
End of Watch Fund for the 10th Annual Deputy Jeff Mitchell Wiffle Ball Tournament
Elk Grove Regional Park
Sunday, September 30th (8am-6pm)
https://www.facebook.com/events/403015806773492/
http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07efi8iu42565c673f&llr=aabrt88ab
Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Raley Field
Saturday, September 29, 2018, Raley Field
Registration at 8am
Ceremony at 9:30am
Walk at 10am
http://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2018/CA-NorthernCaliforniaandNorthernNevada?fr_id=11080&pg=entry
Lodi Titans Homecoming Game
Ronald E. McNair High School
9550 Ronald E. McNair Way
Stockton
Debi Lilly, Celebrity Entertaining & Design Expert
Floral Design
Available at Safeway
Morty “The Mortician” Stein
Stand Up Comedian
Laugh Out Loud Comedy Showcase
Saturday Sept 29, 2018. Doors open at 7PM and Show starts at 8PM
Blacktop Comedy Club
3101 Sunset Blvd.
Rocklin, CA
Big Crush Harvest Festival 2018
Amador County Fairgrounds
18621 Sherwood St, Plymouth, CA
Advanced Purchase (through Oct 1):
Saturday and Sunday: $50
Sunday Only: $40
After October 1st (in-person, day of):
Saturday and Sunday: $60
Sunday Only: $45
Designated Driver (all days): $10
https://amadorwine.com/event/big-crush-harvest-festival-2018/
Amber’s Crafts
Amber Fackrell
@ArtistAmberFackrell
#AmberFackrellArtist
Instagram: AmbersCraftyThings_
Magic Under the Stars
http://shrinerschildrens.org/firstlady/
http://www.benalishrine.org
https://www.facebook.com/events/179570266091913/
Basketball Clinic
5 on 5 Tournament
Degrees Project & Hoopmaps
Friday 10/5 2pm-6pm
The Well at Sac State
$30 per player
Comedians Mike E Winfield and Dane Madden
Stanislaus County Fairgrounds
900 N Broadway
Car show 11a.m.-6pm
Comedy show starts @ 7pm
$25 per a ticket gets you in to all day event including comedy show.