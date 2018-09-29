Dell’Osso Family Farm Opening

Dell’Osso Family Farm

501 S Manthey Rd, Lathrop, CA 95330

OPEN DAILY Sept 29 – Oct 31, 2018 (10am-8pm)

pumpkinmaze.com

2018 Farm-to-Fork Festival

Capitol Mall

Saturday, September 29th (11am-6pm)

Sunday, September 30th (11am-6pm)

Admission is FREE

Food and Drinks for Purchase

https://www.farmtofork.com/events/farmtoforkfestival/

Children’s Shopping Spree

Kohl’s Point West

1896 Arden Way, Sacramento, CA 9581

Active 20-30 Club of Greater Sacramento

@active2030greatersac1032

http://www.sacwomens2030.org

Creative Women Mini-Con 2018

Creative Women Mini-Con 2018

Empire’s Comics Vault

1120 Fulton Ave, Sacramento, California 95825

Saturday, September 29th (11am-5pm)

https://www.facebook.com/events/1968328703237880/

End of Watch Fund for the 10th Annual Deputy Jeff Mitchell Wiffle Ball Tournament

Elk Grove Regional Park

Sunday, September 30th (8am-6pm)

https://www.facebook.com/events/403015806773492/

http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07efi8iu42565c673f&llr=aabrt88ab

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Raley Field

Saturday, September 29, 2018, Raley Field

Registration at 8am

Ceremony at 9:30am

Walk at 10am

http://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2018/CA-NorthernCaliforniaandNorthernNevada?fr_id=11080&pg=entry

Lodi Titans Homecoming Game

Ronald E. McNair High School

9550 Ronald E. McNair Way

Stockton

Debi Lilly, Celebrity Entertaining & Design Expert

Floral Design

Available at Safeway

Morty “The Mortician” Stein

Stand Up Comedian

Laugh Out Loud Comedy Showcase

Saturday Sept 29, 2018. Doors open at 7PM and Show starts at 8PM

Blacktop Comedy Club

3101 Sunset Blvd.

Rocklin, CA

Big Crush Harvest Festival 2018

Amador County Fairgrounds

18621 Sherwood St, Plymouth, CA

Advanced Purchase (through Oct 1):

Saturday and Sunday: $50

Sunday Only: $40

After October 1st (in-person, day of):

Saturday and Sunday: $60

Sunday Only: $45

Designated Driver (all days): $10

https://amadorwine.com/event/big-crush-harvest-festival-2018/

Amber’s Crafts

Amber Fackrell

@ArtistAmberFackrell

#AmberFackrellArtist

Instagram: AmbersCraftyThings_



Magic Under the Stars

http://shrinerschildrens.org/firstlady/

http://www.benalishrine.org

https://www.facebook.com/events/179570266091913/

Basketball Clinic

5 on 5 Tournament

Degrees Project & Hoopmaps

Friday 10/5 2pm-6pm

The Well at Sac State

$30 per player

Comedians Mike E Winfield and Dane Madden

Stanislaus County Fairgrounds

900 N Broadway

Car show 11a.m.-6pm

Comedy show starts @ 7pm

$25 per a ticket gets you in to all day event including comedy show.