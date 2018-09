HONOLULU (CBS13) – A popular macadamia nut brand is being recalled over possible E. coli.

The Mauna Loa brand is voluntarily recalling all items produced at its facility in Hawaii after E. coli was found in the drinking water.

All nuts packaged from Sept. 6 to 21 are affected.

So far, there are no reports of anyone getting sick. Meanwhile, the facility is closed as health officials investigate.

Head here for a full list of products affected by the recall.