DUBLIN (CBS13) – The boy suspected to have been abducted by father from Modesto was found safe in Dublin, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department says.

A statewide Amber Alert was sent out on Monday after 6-year-old Jayce Cosso went missing.

Jayce’s mother, Kimberly Valente, said he was kidnapped right out of her arms. The boy’s father, 41-year-old John Cosso, and two other men were suspected to have taken the boy.

Authorities have not commented on John’s whereabouts. Jayce was found in a hotel in the Dublin area Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Valente said in a Facebook post she was thankful for all the prayers her family received.

Police also have said they were looking for a person of interest, Renee Quijada, in connection to the case.